4th Annual Walk to End Sex Trafficking Coming to Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- April is National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and a walk to raise awareness about sex trafficking is happening in Waite Park this weekend.

The Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center is teaming up with Shear Dynamics Salon for the fourth annual “A Walk Together – Uniting Against Sex Trafficking” with the goal of helping reduce and eliminate sexual violence. Individuals and teams can sign up to walk and are encouraged to bring signs and posters along.

All of the money will go directly to the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center. Last year the event raised around $31,000. The three-mile walk will be followed up by guest speakers, educational tables, and live music by Donny Brang back at the salon.

Registration will remain open until the start of the walk at 9:00 a.m. Saturday. The cost is $35 and comes with a t-shirt while quantities last. The largest team of more than 20 people to register will receive a $500 Bad Habit Brewing gift card.

The Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center was started in 1984 and provides a variety of services to primary and secondary victims of sexual violence including counseling, hospital advocacy, and support groups.

7 Day-Trip-Worthy Mini Golf Courses to Play in Minnesota