Second Annual Walk Brings Awareness to Sex Trafficking

WAITE PARK -- Over a hundred people will be walking to bring awareness to human trafficking and sexual violence this weekend.

The Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center is teaming up with Shear Dynamics Salon for the second annual "A Walk Together: Uniting Against Sex Trafficking" event.

Direct Services Staff Member Andrew Kaehler says one goal of the event is to educate people on what is happening in St. Cloud.

We are known to be a pretty high-demand area, and we just want to bring awareness to everyone in our community to try to eradicate some of the sexual violence that we see day-to-day in our work.

The event was originally scheduled for April and due to COVID-19, a virtual option will be available. The three-mile course runs around River’s Edge Park beginning and ending at the salon.

Kaehler says all of the money raised will go directly to the center.

...supporting services for all of the individuals who come to our center, so whether that be funding programming, or directly helping purchase items to help those individuals that we help.

Guest speakers Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud and CMSAC Executive Director Peggy LaDue, live music by Donny Brang, and educational tables will follow the walk.

Registration will remain open until the start of the walk at 9:00 a.m. Saturday. The cost is $35 and comes with a t-shirt while quantities last.

The Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center was started in 1984 and provides a variety of services to primary and secondary victims of sexual violence including counseling, hospital advocacy, and support groups.