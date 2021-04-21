Man Charged With Sex Trafficking Crimes in St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD -- A 35-year-old man is charged with trafficking a woman for sex in the St. Cloud area in 2018 and 2019.

Kareem Waites is charged with soliciting a person to practice prostitution, promoting prostitution, sex trafficking and receiving profits from prostitution.

According to the charges, Waites and the woman began communicating in July of 2018. Waites took provocative pictures of the woman and then set up an ad for prostitution.

Police say there were numerous text messages between the two discussing prostitution and drug sales. Court records show the woman admitted to investigators that she was having sex for money and sharing the profits with Waites.

The sex trafficking investigation came about through the drug sales investigation. Both Waites and the victim are charged in separate complaints with selling drugs.