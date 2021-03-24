Terebinth Refuge Expands Programming to Second Home

WAITE PARK -- A local nonprofit is expanding their services.

Get our free mobile app

Terebinth Refuge is expanding to a second home dedicated for their transitional programming to survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation.

Founder and Executive Director CeCe Terlouw says this second home will really strengthen their programs.

This expansion will allow us to serve more women, but also serve them better. Our transition women are in a different place. They are working to move forward to independence by working, saving money and doing those other types of things.

Trelouw says they can now provide 9 women and a child safe services in their original home as shelter programming and an additional 3 women and a small child in their second home.

The second home expansion was made possible thanks to Martin Marietta, who agreed to a long-term low-cost lease with the organization.

Don Maroney is the Natural Resource Manager of Martin Marietta. He says they are committed to developing relationships with local organizations that can strengthen the community.

We're grateful that we can have a role in helping women escape trafficking and sexual exploitation and start on a path to becoming engaged community members.

In addition, Terlouw says the lower level of the new home will also serve their new social enterprise business, the Hope & Healing Store. The store will provide women the opportunity to learn and practice employment skills. An online store will launch soon.

Terebinth Refuge is hosting their Stronger Together event to celebrate the new house and launch their social enterprise. The event will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on April 20th at Harvest Fellowship Church in Sauk Rapids.