Sign Up Now for Terebinth Refuge’s Annual Breakfast Fundraiser

WAITE PARK -- The Terebinth Refuge has its big annual fundraiser breakfast coming up next week.

The fourth annual RISE fundraiser will be held in-person at the Park Event Center in Waite Park on Thursday, September 9th from 7:30 until 9:00 a.m.

They have a goal of raising $80,000 that morning, but Development Director Danica Simonet says it's also about giving an update on what they are all about.

But it's also a time for us to share what we've been up to. Last year we actually had a really successful year despite COVID and we want to highlight that. We have a new transitional home, and our theme is survivor leadership.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud will be the emcee and will also give an update on the issue of sex trafficking in central Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

If you can't or don't want to attend in person you can also watch a live stream. Registration for either in person or live stream is free, but you do have to sign up ahead of time.

Terebinth Refuge opened in 2018.