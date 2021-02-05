Alexandria Man Charged With Trafficking Woman in St. Cloud Area

ST. CLOUD -- A two-month investigation by the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force has led to charges against an Alexandria man.

Thirty-five-year-old Michael Williams is charged with sex trafficking and receiving profits from prostitution.

According to the criminal complaint, an undercover officer responded to an ad posted on a website known to advertise prostitution and struck an agreement to pay for sex acts at a St. Cloud area hotel.

When undercover officers arrived they saw Williams leaving the hotel. The officer texted the woman that he would not meet her because there was a man who appeared to be waiting outside. The woman denied being with a man at the hotel.

Several search warrants were used in the investigation including a search of the woman's phone showing multiple texts about sex for money. Police offered the woman victim services but she declined and said she only did massages.

The investigation continued as police interviewed several men who had bought sex from the woman and money transactions through a CashApp on their phones. Police say that CashApp was linked to a bank account belonging to Williams.

Police again offered victim services to the woman who denied providing sex for money and said Williams was her live-in boyfriend who knew she only met men for massages. When police confronted her about visiting several hotels in Stearns County with Williams she said it was for his doctor's appointments.

Police arrested Williams Tuesday outside his Alexandria home.

