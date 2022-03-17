Terebinth Refuge Hosting Stronger Together Event in Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- A local non-profit will be raising awareness surrounding sex trafficking and sexual exploitation and highlighting the importance of collaboration at an event next week.
Terebinth Refuge is hosting “Stronger Together” on Monday. The women’s empowerment event runs from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Park Event Center in Waite Park.
The open house-style event will feature vendors, live music, coffee, desserts, and more. There will also be a panel discussion and question and answer session from 6:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
The organization says the goal of the event is to grow community partnerships to help provide hope, healing, and opportunities to trafficking survivors.
The event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged. Participating vendors will be donating a portion of their profits from the event to the organization.
All money Terebinth Refuge receives from the event will be used to expand their services, including adding an aftercare program. Registration is required.