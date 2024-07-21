Waite Park City Council Passes Drone Ordinance
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Operating drones in the City of Waite Park now has some guidelines. The Waite Park City Council unanimously passed the city's drone ordinance at its last meeting.
The ordinance outlines regulations for flying drones by the city, police, and the public. The public rules include not operating a drone above any public or private event without written permission, a 250-foot ceiling altitude, and not flying the drone before sunrise or after sunset without written authorization from the city.
The city was seeing more drone use and felt the ordinance was needed to provide direction on where drones can be used and to ensure they don't interfere with the health, safety, and welfare of citizens and visitors to Waite Park. Clink on this link to see the full ordinance.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Holiday Spirits Not Dampened By Early Start To Fireworks [PHOTOS]
- Games By James Hopes New Space Helps Build Community Environment
- Rock the Park Wraps Up Granite City Days [PHOTOS]
- Classic Toy Collection Part Of Historic Little Falls Homes
- Hundreds Pack Streets for Granite City Days Parade [PHOTOS]
- Two Area Bands Set To Embark On International Good Will Trip
QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos?
READ MORE: Here are 50 ways you can improve your work from home lifestyle