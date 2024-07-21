Waite Park City Council Passes Drone Ordinance

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Operating drones in the City of Waite Park now has some guidelines. The Waite Park City Council unanimously passed the city's drone ordinance at its last meeting.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The ordinance outlines regulations for flying drones by the city, police, and the public. The public rules include not operating a drone above any public or private event without written permission, a 250-foot ceiling altitude, and not flying the drone before sunrise or after sunset without written authorization from the city.

Drone in Flight Bruce Bennett, Getty Images loading...

The city was seeing more drone use and felt the ordinance was needed to provide direction on where drones can be used and to ensure they don't interfere with the health, safety, and welfare of citizens and visitors to Waite Park. Clink on this link to see the full ordinance.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

READ MORE: Here are 50 ways you can improve your work from home lifestyle