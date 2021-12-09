Accused Sex Trafficker Booked Into the Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD -- A man wanted for sex trafficking and promoting prostitution in Stearns County was booked into the county jail Wednesday.

A number of arrest warrants were issued for 36-year-old Antonio Clark who has former addresses in Brooklyn Park and St. Cloud. He is accused of trafficking three separate women for sex and taking the profits from the prostitution.

Court records show Clark trafficked two of the women in 2019 and the third victim in 2020 and part of 2021.

The arrest warrants were issued after Clark failed to appear for court hearings.

Investigators were able to track Clark to an apartment complex in Rochester where he was allegedly trafficking the third victim.

Clark is charged with four counts of engaging in sex trafficking, promoting prostitution and receiving profits from prostitution. He also faces charges of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order and fleeing police.

Clark is due back in court on December 27th.

