Warrant Issued for St. Cloud Man Who Failed to Appear for Verdict
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The last of three men involved in a south St. Cloud shooting that injured four people is a wanted man after he failed to show up for the jury's verdict.
After a six-day trial, a Stearns County jury found 28-year-old Bryant Garth II guilty on four counts of aiding and abetting 1st-degree attempted murder, four counts of 2nd-degree assault with a gun, and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun.
According to the Stearns County Attorney's Office, Garth failed to appear for the verdict. His $400,000 bond has been revoked and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Two other men involved in the case were also found guilty. 21-year-old Jamarcus Morris was sentenced to 72 years in prison and 29-year-old Daquan Ledbetter was sentenced to 63 years behind bars.
The shooting happened near the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 6th Street South in July 2022.
The three men pulled up to a group of people and opened fire into the crowd. In all, 33 shots were fired in the incident, and three men, between 19-21-years-old, and a 15-year-old boy were taken to the hospital.
