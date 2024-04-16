Warrant Issued for St. Cloud Man Who Failed to Appear for Verdict

Bryant Garth II -- Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The last of three men involved in a south St. Cloud shooting that injured four people is a wanted man after he failed to show up for the jury's verdict.

After a six-day trial, a Stearns County jury found 28-year-old Bryant Garth II guilty on four counts of aiding and abetting 1st-degree attempted murder, four counts of 2nd-degree assault with a gun, and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun.

According to the Stearns County Attorney's Office, Garth failed to appear for the verdict. His $400,000 bond has been revoked and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Two other men involved in the case were also found guilty. 21-year-old Jamarcus Morris was sentenced to 72 years in prison and 29-year-old Daquan Ledbetter was sentenced to 63 years behind bars.

Jamarcus Morris -- Stearns County Jail
The shooting happened near the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 6th Street South in July 2022.

Daquan Ledbetter --Stearns County Jail
The three men pulled up to a group of people and opened fire into the crowd. In all, 33 shots were fired in the incident, and three men, between 19-21-years-old, and a 15-year-old boy were taken to the hospital.

 

 

Filed Under: stearns county district court
Categories: courts, From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

