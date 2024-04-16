St. Cloud Man Accused of Pulling Knife During Argument Downtown

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly pulling a knife on another man early Sunday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, St. Cloud Police officers were patrolling downtown St. Cloud just before 2:00 a.m. to ensure bar closing time went smoothly. A police sergeant reported seeing a verbal argument between two men with one of the men backing away with his hands raised.

When the officer got closer, he allegedly observed 37-year-old Aaron Stanley holding a knife and acting in a manner as if he was going to stab the victim.

As officers were placing Stanley under arrest, they said Stanley continually stated that he wanted to kill the man and said he was going to kill him when he got out of jail.

Stanley is charged with one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

