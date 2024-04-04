St. Cloud Woman Sentenced for Killing Her Baby

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman has learned her fate after killing her baby boy more than two years ago.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 29-year-old Fardoussa Abdillahi to 21 years and nine months in prison. She gets credit for having served just over two years and four months of the sentence.

Abdillahi pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree murder last August.

Records show Abdillahi stabbed the 3 1/2-month-old boy before putting him in a plastic garbage bag and throwing the bag in the dumpster in November 2021.

In a statement to police, Abdillahi allegedly said after the boy was born, she started having headaches and feelings of worry and fear. She was upset that the child's father was denying the boy was his and wondered how she was going to get help.

A mental competency exam in February 2022 determined Abdillahi was mentally unfit to face the charge. A judge later determined Abdillahi was restored to competency after a review of her progress report.

According to the charges, a man called the police on November 28, 2021, to request a welfare check. Officers responded to the 2900 Block of Maine Prairie Road where the man said a baby was missing and the mother was saying she threw the child in the dumpster behind her apartment building.

Records show several people had gone to the scene to look for the boy after Abdillahi had called her mother to report what she had done. When they couldn't find the baby, the search party called the police.

According to the complaint, officers spoke with Abdillahi who was crying and saying she stabbed the boy before putting his body in the dumpster. Officers were able to find the boy's body and arrested his mother.

An autopsy determined the boy died from sharp force injuries to his neck and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

