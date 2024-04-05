Second St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Sentenced

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced the second of three men charged in a south St. Cloud shooting.

Twenty-one-year-old Jamarcus Morris was sentenced to 72 years in prison.

A jury previously found Morris guilty on four counts of aiding and abetting attempted 1st-degree murder and four counts of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 6th Street South in July 2022 and injured four people.

According to the criminal complaint, Morris and two other suspects, 28-year-old Bryant Garth II and 29-year-old Daquan Ledbetter, pulled up to a group of people and fired multiple gunshots into the crowd.

In all, 33 shots were fired in the incident, and three men, between 19-21-years-old, and a 15-year-old boy were taken to the hospital.

Ledbetter was found guilty on the same charges and was sentenced to 63 years in prison. Garth is scheduled to go on trial starting Monday.

