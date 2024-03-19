Albany Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Young Girls

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An Albany man faces criminal charges after allegedly sexually abusing two girls recently.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, 48-year-old Billy Wolbeck abused the girls who were younger than 14 years old.

The criminal complaint alleges the girls were visiting Wolbeck earlier this month when the assaults happened. Records show one of the girls told her mother about the sexual abuse when they returned home.

The girl said she didn't know why Wolbeck was doing those things to her and that Wolbeck told her to keep it a secret.

The charges state the mother then talked to the other girl who said Wolbeck did similar things to her.

Wolbeck faces felony charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct. His next court hearing is May 1st.

Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen. Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty