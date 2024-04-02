North Carolina Woman Pleads Guilty to 2018 St. Cloud Stabbing

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A North Carolina woman wanted on a St. Cloud stabbing charge from six years ago has pleaded guilty.

Thirty-year-old Kathilina Garcia was found and extradited to Stearns County in February. She pleaded guilty to a charge of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm in March.

The incident happened at a residence in the 1500 block of Northway Drive in January 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the scene and found a man with a stab wound to his ribcage area with a portion of his intestine protruding from the wound.

The man said Garcia was at the residence and was extremely drunk. When the victim told Garcia she had to leave, she allegedly became enraged and began threatening him with a butterfly knife.

Court records allege Garcia slapped and hit the man and swung the knife at him several times before stabbing him. The injury was determined to be life-threatening and emergency surgery was performed on the victim.

Records show, that when police tried to arrest Garcia, she was out of control, yelling, physically resisting officers, and tried to hit her head against objects. Multiple officers were required to get her into custody.

Garcia will be sentenced on May 9th.

