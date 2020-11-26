Angel Reins Stable in St. Augusta Looking to Expand

ST. AUGUSTA -- A non-profit in St. Augusta is looking to expand its footprint and its impact on the community.

Angel Reins Stable was started several years ago and just received 501c3 status over the summer. Founder Katherine Zachman says the goal is to provide a safe and peaceful place for people and horses to experience kindness, hope, and healing.

We do work with specifications and programs, but in all honesty, it's not the program that we've written or the words we say. The real true healing comes from the horses' and the peoples' interactions just between themselves. It's quite miraculous honestly. It's a beautiful thing.

The stable works with survivors of human trafficking from Terebinth Refuge in Waite Park, veterans from Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Rapids, and anyone else battling PTSD, depression, anxiety, and grief.

Angel Reins is home to 13 horses, 10 of which were rescued from various kill lots around the country. It currently sits on 40 acres and Zachman says expanding to the 10-acre lot next door would allow them to be open year-round.

If we have an arena we'll be able to work year-round and also we could use more office space and more space to meet. Currently when we do meet it's in what used to be my tack room where I stored my saddles, but now we've made it into a small living room area, lounge area. So, by increasing the land we'll have more room to do more healing and probably honestly take on a few more horses.

Zachman says between an anonymous donation and funds raised from Give to the Max they have nearly enough to make the down payment on the lot, or about a quarter of their total goal.