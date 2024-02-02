Mighty Neigh-borly! Minnesotan Takes Horse For A Walk Wednesday

Wednesday in Minnesota was a pretty nice day. Temps were in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s across portions of the state, which isn't typical of a late January day. One Minnesotan decided to reward their horse and took them for a walk around the neighborhood in Elk River. Luckily someone was savvy enough to grab a video.



Fox 9 in the Twin Cities shared the video last night on the news, and I couldn't help but utter some words aloud when I saw the video.

The video features two people walking a horse and a dog, and the second person had a smaller dog on a leash out in the road. The person with the horse was walking it down the sidewalk of a neighborhood in Elk River.

As the couple, horse, and dog walk by a driveway the horse briefly stopped after another dog started barking at the uncommon sight.

The video from Fox 9 then ends up looping a few times.

I have more questions than answers now, as the neighborhood where the horse was being walked in seemed more developed than some of the more rural neighborhoods I've seen in Elk River.

Have you ever seen something like a horse being walked before? I see horses often being led around fairgrounds and at horse shows but never for what appears to be leisure/exercise on a sidewalk before.

No matter why the horse was walked, it certainly appears to have made plenty of Minnesotan's smile.

