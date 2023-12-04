Scheels Asking For Help To Spread the Wealth

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud business is looking to help non-profits this holiday season. Scheels is asking for people to vote on which local non-profits should get a portion of $15,000 in donations as part of its 2023 Giving Campaign.

Scheels will give five different $3,000 donations to the top vote-getters. The organization must be a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit to be eligible.

Nominations are being taken until December 10th, and you can vote online at the store's Google Drive page.

