ST. CLOUD -- Donations to a central Minnesota food shelf are being matched all month long.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud is teaming up with Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless for their 11th annual summer food shelf challenge grant.

Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless will be matching donations made to the Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf in July up to $4,000.

The challenge helps give additional funding to Minnesota food shelves during summer months when families face tighter budgets with students out of school for summer vacation and there is an increased volume of visits from kids.

Nearly 140 organizations across the state are participating in the 2021 Summer Challenge.

Get our free mobile app

7 Day-Trip-Worthy Mini Golf Courses to Play in Minnesota