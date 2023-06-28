Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota Wins National Award

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A leader from a St. Cloud area non-profit has been recognized with a national award.

Earlier this week, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota's Program Director Ann Matvick was selected as the winner of this year's Brick Award for Program Staff Person of the Year.

Matvick was recognized at the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of America National Conference in Anaheim, California for going above and beyond in her work to provide good matches for Bigs and Littles and growing the program's reach in the area.

She has been with the organization for 26 years and helped grow its reach by partnering with local businesses, schools, and colleges.

This marks the second straight year of national recognition for the organization after it earned the Gold Standard Award last year. Big Brothers Big Sisters serves over 400 local kids each and every year, but there are currently more than 100 kids on the list waiting for mentors.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering can learn more by visiting the link below.

