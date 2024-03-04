American Red Cross Celebrating Volunteers, Donors in March

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A national non-profit organization is celebrating people who make their mission to support others in crisis possible this month.

March is Red Cross Month, and the American Red Cross is asking people to pitch in any way they can. You can join the Red Cross' mission by volunteering your time, donating blood, taking a lifesaving skills class, or making a financial donation. Officials say over 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce is made up of volunteers.

Get our free mobile app

The American Red Cross of Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota serves more than 7.3 million people and has nine community chapters and five blood donation centers. Volunteers from the region have responded to natural disasters across the country and last year over 127,000 people were trained in first aid, CPR, and more. Officials say the region is also one of the top blood donation collectors in the United States, bringing in an estimated 220,000 units each year.

Anyone who donates blood on March 24th will receive a $10 gift card and be entered for a chance to win a $3,000 gift card. The 10th annual Red Cross Giving Day will be held on March 27th and the organization says their goal is to rally financial support from 30,000 donors.

Red Cross Month has been an annual tradition for more than 80 years. The celebration began with a proclamation made by Franklin D. Roosevelt in March 1943 that aimed to drum up support for the organization during World War II.

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.