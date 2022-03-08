Let’s Do This: Red Cross Declares First-Ever ‘Blood Crisis’

The American Red Cross has declared its first-ever national 'blood crisis,' saying that the blood supply is still dangerously low. In a statement, the Red Cross added that If the nation's blood supply does not stabilize soon, life-saving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed

Amid all the other strains on healthcare providers, a Red Cross blood shortage is forcing doctors to make tough decisions about who receives blood transfusions & who must wait until more blood is available.

Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood. More than 80% of the blood collected by the American Red Cross comes from blood drives, which haven't returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. Watch this video on the safety and need for blood donations. Right now, eligible and healthy donors are strongly urged to make an appointment to give soon.

If you're type O, please make a blood donation or Power Red appointment ASAP

During this dangerous shortage, the Red Cross says there are days they can't give hospitals all of the blood products they request for surgeries, transplants, cancer treatments, and chronic illnesses.

The U.S. Surgeon General says, “You can safely go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages."