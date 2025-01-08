Red Cross Offers Chance to Attend Super Bowl With Blood Donation

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Want a chance to win a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LIV? All you have to do is roll up your sleeve and give the gift of life this month.

The American Red Cross is encouraging donors to make appointments during National Blood Donor Month in January.

From now, through January 26th, donors who come to give are automatically entered for a chance to win a trip to New Orleans.

The winner will get tickets to the in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the game, round-trip airfare including a three-night stay at a hotel, and a $1,000 gift card for expenses.

The Red Cross says the greatest need is for O-negative blood.

To make an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, or call 1-800 RED CROSS.

