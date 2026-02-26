The American Red Cross needs your blood donation. And they're willing to test your blood for diabetes and pre-diabetes in order to get your blood donation.

The American Red Cross says the national blood supply is still trying to recover from a severe blood shortage.

As a thank you for your blood, the Red Cross will test your blood with a free A1C test. That test screens for pre-diabetes and diabetes.

They'll also give you a $15 Amazon Gift Card for your donation.

Diabetes in Minnesota is a real concern.

The Red Cross says as many as 1 in 5 blood donors has elevated A1C levels.

The Minnesota Health Department says about 10.5% of Minnesota adults have diagnosed diabetes with AICs equal to or greater than 6.5%. That's about 470,000 people.

Another 1 in 10 Minnesotans are undiagnosed.

The Minnesota Health Department estimates 1 in 3 adults -- some 1.5-million Minnesotans -- may have pre-diabetes with blood sugar levels between 5.7-6.4%.

The Health Department says fewer than 9% of those with pre-diabetes have been told by a health care provider they are pre-diabetic.

That's why the "bonus" of having blood donors' A1C's tested is important. as many as 45% of Minnesota adults likely have diabetic or pre-diabetic A1C levels -- 4 in 10 adults.

What's more, the Minnesota Department of Health says as many as 3 out of 4 Minnesotans with prediabetes are unaware they have it.

In short -- roughly 4-in-10 Minnesota adults have bood sugar levels in the diabetic or prediabetic range. And most don't know it.

You can get your blood sugar tested for free.

During the month of March, the American Red Cross will screen your blood donation with an A1C test that looks back in time, giving an average blood sugar level for the past three months.

You don't have to fast in order to take the test. And you can get your A1C results in a week or two through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

If your A1C is elevated, you can use those results to begin a discussion with your health care provider.

Make your appointment to donate blood in March and get a free A1C screening test.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS to schedule your March blood donation.