Little Falls Fire Department Offering Residents Free Fire Alarms
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Little Falls residents can get a free fire alarm for a limited time. The Little Falls Fire Department has teamed up with the American Red Cross to offer free alarms and installation.
Residents need to register on the city's website by September 3rd. The Red Cross will provide up to 3 fire alarms per household and the fire department will install them on September 17th from Noon to 8:00 p.m. Fire Chief Craig Seelen says even if a resident doesn't need an alarm the department can still stop by to check their existing alarms and speak with people about having a home fire escape plan.
The program is open to anyone in the Little Falls Fire Department's protection area which includes Fort Ripley, and the Townships of Belle Prairie, Fort Ripley, Green Prairie, Little Falls, Pike Creek, and Ripley.
