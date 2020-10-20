19 Local Donors Issue Challenge Match to Raise $580,000 For GREAT

ST. CLOUD -- As community theater organizations continue to face financial struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of local donors are coming together to ensure these organizations survive.

Nineteen St. Cloud area donors are forming a community wide Challenge Match to help raise $580,000 to support GREAT Theatre as they continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group is pledging to match all donations dollar for dollar up to $290,000.

The donors include 1 Better, Steve & Bonnie Bologna, Barclay & Janet Carriar, Beth & Stephen P. Cragle, MD, Paul & Joanne Dorsher, Debbie & Jason Erickson, Dick & Mimi Bitzan - DJ Bitzan Jewelers, Kimberly & Nicholas Foster, Michael & Karel Helgeson, Kensington Bank, Chris & Joanne Kudrna, Marco, Bill & Chip Martin-Chaffee, Cassie & Vince Miles, Deb & Steve Palmer, PCI, Janet & Michael Reagan, Marc & Marie Sanderson, The Weber Family with Great North Labs.

Since the state shutdown seven months ago, GREAT has had to cancel many of their productions, camps and programs, and it remains unknown how long it will be before large gatherings are allowed again.

All the money raised through the GREATer Together Challenge Match will go to help insure GREAT continues its mission of bringing the community together through the arts.

Donations can be made at GREATTheatre.org or by calling 320-258-2787.