Vikings Foundation Brings Food Truck to Becker [GALLERY]

BECKER -- The Minnesota Vikings Foundation made a trip up to central Minnesota on Thursday.

RealTime Solutions in Becker hosted the Vikings Table Food Truck at their location from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Owner Mary Keske says she’s a Vikings fan and won the visit from the truck in an auction.

I'm a part of the online auction that the Vikings Foundation holds during every home game. What happens there is the players put like footballs and gloves and the food truck out there for donations and you bid on them, and then the donations go back to the foundation.

Vikings Table was launched by the Minnesota Vikings Foundation back in May and 100 percent of the money raised goes to fight childhood hunger. Keske says the mission of the foundation lines up nicely with the work the company does.

We work with school districts here at our company who have food trucks and do summer feeding for kids in neighborhoods and in areas where there is a real need for food among the youth, and that's what the Vikings Foundation is doing with this food truck. They're going into the Twin Cities area and feeding kids on weekends and in the summer when there's a real need for food when school isn't in.

The truck can be found at all home games and training camp as well as special events like this one. Food served includes pulled pork sandwiches, tacos, and tater-tot hotdish.