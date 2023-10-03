Husky Pride On Display this Week for St. Cloud State Homecoming

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's Homecoming week at St. Cloud State University.

Events kick off Wednesday and run through Sunday.

Kathryn Kloby is the Associate Vice President for Strategic Communication. She says the university has planned events for not just current students but also alumni, and for the whole St. Cloud Community.

Swag bags have been delivered to businesses throughout the town.

With some signs for St. Cloud State just to signify that we're all happy to have the Husky community in town and also on campus. We have a community passport with discounts and fun places to visit and patronize. So there's a lot of stuff happening off campus too.

There's a kick-off at Atwood Mall at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Planetarium showings, and a Homecoming Band Concert. Other events throughout the week include Lewis House tours, a bonfire, an Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony, and more.

Kloby says in the athletic department there is a lot to be excited about with both the men's and women's hockey teams nationally ranked, along with several other teams.

It signifies the excellence of our athletics division. We've had great success in women's volleyball and men's wrestling and other teams across the board. It's a wonderful experience for all of our Huskies and we're here to cheer them on. Go Huskies all the way!

On Saturday Husky Fest starts at 3:00 p.m. on Herb Brooks Way prior to the men's hockey game against St. Thomas.

