5 More St. Cloud Businesses Get Main Street Grant Funding

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Five more St. Cloud businesses are getting money through the Main Street Grant program.

The St. Cloud Economic Development Authority selected the five recipients from a group of 10 applicants.

The Pickled Loon is receiving $47,000 to help cover the cost of renovating its upstairs level. Their plans include opening up the ceiling structure to the roof deck exposing the timber framing, removing the floor finishes, and installing new flooring.

The non-profit 2 Much Talent is getting $31,000 to help pay for renovations to the building they recently bought the former Ace Bar.

Tequliatown Cuisine & Club is receiving $18,500 as they begin renovating the former Searles Building.

Waseka Hospitality has been awarded $30,000 for the coming soon 417 Bistro which is planned for the former Dutchmaid Bakery building.

And CarSmart is getting $67,000 for a new shop for a detail center and workshop.

Get our free mobile app

This is the third and final round of grants through the Mainstreet Grant Program. A total of $1.5 million was available for businesses in the downtown area. Eight businesses were awarded grants in the first round, three in the second round, and now five more in this third and final round. The money comes from a state program that invests in revitalizing downtowns.

Some of the previous grant recipients include Blue Goose Speakeasy which is now open, the Mackrell Building which is under renovation now, Iron Street Distillery which is now open, the future Great River Children's Museum, and the future Cowboy Jack's.

READ RELATED ARTICLES