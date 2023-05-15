Free Mobile Mini-Concerts Coming to St. Joseph, St. Cloud

ST. JOSEPH/ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud area is one of seven communities in Minnesota that will be entertained with a series of free mobile mini-concerts.

The Bach Society of Minnesota is performing 93 mini-concerts between May 24th and 28th.

The free concerts will be held in a wide variety of locations including parks, breweries, senior communities, churches, and more.

The local mini-concerts will be on Thursday, May 25th with musician Brendan Bushman.

4:40 p.m. - Milk and Honey Ciders

5:20 p.m. - Kleinfelter Park

6:20 p.m. - Whitney Senior Center

7:00 p.m. - Southside Park

7:40 p.m. - Pantown Brewing

Each concert lasts about 20 minutes and is in a pop-up format. Most performances will be classical music.

The Bach Society of Minnesota created its first series of Mobile Mini-Concerts in 2020 when COVID-19 ended live in-person theater performances, as a way of bringing joy to Minnesota communities. The concerts have been such a big hit that the series is now an annual event.

Get our free mobile app

Other pop-up mini-concerts will be held in Duluth, Minneapolis, Rochester, Roseville, St. Paul, and Winona.

The Bach Society of Minnesota was founded in 1932. The 2023 Minnesota Bach Festival began on Saturday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES