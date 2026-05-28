PIERZ (WJON News) -- There was a two-vehicle collision in Pierz early Thursday morning.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and County Road 39/3rd Avenue North. Troopers say a Chevy Suburban being driven by 34-year-old Lucas Nickoboine of Onamia was traveling west on 3rd Avenue North. A Toyota Rav4, being driven by 53-year-old Robert Matlock, was going north on Highway 25. The Suburban ran the stop sign and collided with the Rav4. The Suburban came to a rest on Highway 25 on the sidewalk. The Rav4 came to a rest in the liquor store on 3rd Street.

Nickaboine and his passenger, 31-year-old Matthew Mitchell of Onamia, both had non-life-threatening injuries. Matlock was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.