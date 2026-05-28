Injuries Reported After Pierz Collision At Highway 25

Injuries Reported After Pierz Collision At Highway 25

Lee Voss - WJON

PIERZ (WJON News) -- There was a two-vehicle collision in Pierz early Thursday morning.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and County Road 39/3rd Avenue North.  Troopers say a Chevy Suburban being driven by 34-year-old Lucas Nickoboine of Onamia was traveling west on 3rd Avenue North.  A Toyota Rav4, being driven by 53-year-old Robert Matlock, was going north on Highway 25. The Suburban ran the stop sign and collided with the Rav4.  The Suburban came to a rest on Highway 25 on the sidewalk.  The Rav4 came to a rest in the liquor store on 3rd Street.

Nickaboine and his passenger, 31-year-old Matthew Mitchell of Onamia, both had non-life-threatening injuries.  Matlock was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

LOOK: These Everyday Photos Show Life in the 1990s as It Really Was

Before smartphones and algorithms, there were AOL logins, floppy disks, mall hangouts, and one family computer everyone had to share.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON