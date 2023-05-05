Former Media Services Property Along Division Street Has A buyer

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a buyer for the former St. Cloud Area School District Media Services Building along Division Street.

On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will hear a request for a Planned Unit Development of a new Holiday Convenience store on that property.

The application calls for tearing down the existing building and constructing a new 5,200-square-foot store with an attached automatic car wash, and seven fuel pump locations.

The city acquired the site from the school district in March of 2021 and the property was posted for sale in March of 2022.

If the PUD gets the approval of the Planning Commission, the request would then move on to the City Council.

