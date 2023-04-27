Milk &#038; Honey Ciders Announces Summer Concert Series

Milk & Honey Ciders Announces Summer Concert Series

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The cidery just outside of St. Joseph is the latest venue to announce its line-up of summer concerts.

Milk & Honey Ciders says they'll have 11 dates with musical acts this summer.

The shows kick off on June 9th and continue into July and August.

A few of the performers include Pert Near Sandstone, Michael Shynes, and Church of Cash.

Last year Milk & Honey Ciders built a brand new pavilion and performance stage.

This will be the second season that the concert series will be using the new stage area.

