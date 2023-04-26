Michael Shynes Announces Return of Haven House Concerts

Michael Shynes Announces Return of Haven House Concerts

Michael Shynes via Facebook

FAIRHAVEN (WJON News) -- Musician Michael Shynes invites you to his home for a concert series again this summer.

He says the Haven House shows that kept him afloat during COVID will be around for a fourth season.

The concerts include Michael Shyne's full band on June 30th, Chris Kroeze on July 14th, Martin Zellar on August 11th, and The Killer Vees with that date to be determined.

Shynes says they had over 250 people attend the Martin Zellar concert last year in their yard near Fairhaven.

New this year will be menu options from Jules' Bistro and beer from Spilled Grain Brewhouse.

Michael Shynes via Facebook
