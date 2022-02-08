Milk & Honey Ciders Building Pavilion, Performance Stage

ST. JOSEPH -- When you stop at Milk and Honey Ciders near St. Joseph this summer you'll find some new amenities.

Co-owner Peter Gillitzer says they are in the process of building a new pavilion and performance stage.

The pavilion will be an open-air 5,000 square foot structure that will sit on a hill overlooking the stage.

The stage will feature a covered cement platform surrounded by seating.

They are being built just to the north of the parking lot.

Gillitzer says they've been hosting eight to 10 music events each year and they plan still do about the same amount on their new stage, but this will allow them to bring in some bigger acts and "level up the guest experience".

When there are performances, the stage will have its own bathrooms, beverage station, and food trucks separate from the taproom.

Gillitzer says right now their permits with the county require them to limit attendance to 300, however, the new facility will be able to accommodate much more than that someday if the county allows it.

He's hoping the new music venue will be ready to go by this June.