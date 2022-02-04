St. Cloud Preparing to Rezone Former Dist. 742 Media Services

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is taking a step in preparing to sell the former District 742 Media Services building along Highway 23.

During the Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday night, they'll consider rezoning the property from residential to commercial.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the city doesn't have a buyer for the property yet, but there has been a lot of interest. The rezoning is necessary to match its location.

The existing building was built in 1964 and is 12,760 square feet. The property has 290 feet of frontage on Division Street.

The city acquired the building from the school district at the same time as when it took over the former Technical High School building.