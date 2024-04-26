Buckvold Announces St. Cloud Mayoral Campaign Launch Event

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former St. Joseph City Council member has announced the official launch of her campaign to become St. Cloud's next mayor.

Anne Buckvold is holding an event next Saturday, May 4th at 10:30 a.m. at the Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud.

Her campaign "Believe in Something Better" will present what she calls a comprehensive platform to focus on the pressing issues facing the community while fostering inclusive growth and opportunity. Her key pillars are Economic Development, Regional Transportation, Education and Employment Opportunities, and Housing.

Buckvold ran unsuccessfully for the Minnesota House in 2016.

She was appointed to the St. Joseph City Council in 2018 and then was elected to the seat that same year. She resigned from the council before her term was up in 2021.

She also had an unsuccessful run for St. Joseph Mayor in 2020.

Earlier this week, St. Cloud City Council member Carol Lewis also announced her intention to run for St. Cloud Mayor.

Last Friday Mayor Dave Kleis announced he would not seek re-election after nearly 20 years on the job.

Get our free mobile app

The filing period officially opens on May 21st and runs through June 4th. If three or more people file to run for mayor, a primary election will be held in August with the top two moving on to the general election in November.

READ RELATED ARTICLES