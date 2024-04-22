Lewis To Run For Mayor This Fall

Lewis To Run For Mayor This Fall

Carol Lewis, photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud City Council member has announced they are running for mayor. 12-year incumbent Carol Lewis announced on Monday that she will be running for mayor this fall.

Currently, Lewis serves on the St. Cloud City HRA Board, Whitney Senior Center Board, and owns her own law firm. She has served as president of the city council for 2 years and has 8 years of experience with the St. Cloud School District Board of Education.

She says her campaign will focus on her local experience, and promote economic growth and prosperity, and her goal is to have a safe, livable, prosperous community. Mayor Dave Kleis announced last week that he would not be seeking reelection.

