Mayor Candidate: Sasse Says Change Needs to Happen

ST. CLOUD -- For the first time in 15 years there is a contested race for St. Cloud Mayor. There are four men running for the job including Mark B. Sasse II.

He says he's lived in St. Cloud for about six years now and this is the first time he's ever run for a political office.

Sasse says he decided to run because he feels the people aren't being heard and change needs to happen.

His focus would be on helping the elderly, the poor, and the veterans of the community.

I see too many of them panhandling on the street, I see too many of them on food stamps, or not getting the pay they need, or barely able to afford their homes or healthcare. Part of that change would be making sure they can afford the most basic necessities of life.

Some of his ideas are freezing rates on rental properties, getting more subsidies from the state, and organizing community campaigns to help veterans.

He says if he's elected he'd make the city's budget process more open and transparent.

There are many different facets that I think we should have in the public knowledge. Receipt by receipt so that average folks can know what their tax dollars are going towards, and that way we can coordinate what needs to be spent more on whether it's social care, or education or youth programs.

This week we're hearing from all four of the candidates running for St. Cloud mayor.

Absentee voting for the August 11th primary is underway now, with the top two vote-getters in the primary moving on to the general election in November.