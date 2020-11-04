All Four Incumbents Win Re-Election to SR-R Board

SAUK RAPIDS -- The four incumbents in the Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board have all been re-elected in an extremely close race.

The Top vote-getter was Ryan Butkowski with 22 percent, Mark Hauck and Tracy Morse each received 20 percent, and Jan Solarz got 19 percent of the vote.

The lone newcomer on the ballot was Olivia Kolbe, she also had 19 percent of the vote, but lost out to Solarz for the fourth and final spot by just 202 votes.