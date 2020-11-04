Three Newcomers Elected to Benton County Board of Commissioners

FOLEY -- Three newcomers to politics will be joining the Benton County Board of Commissioners.

Beth Schlangen, Jared Gapinski, and Scott Johnson all won seats on the board in Tuesday's election.

Johnson captured the most votes in District 1 defeating fellow challenger Christopher Winkleman 64% to just under 36%.

Schlangen won District 5 over incumbent Jake Bauerly 53% to 49%.

And, Gapinski defeated former Benton County Commissioner Dick Soyka with 66% of the vote to 44%.