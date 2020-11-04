Four Candidates Elected to St. Cloud Area School Board

ST. CLOUD -- For the St. Cloud Area School Board the top vote-getter was Shannon Haws getting 20 percent of the vote, second was Scott Andreason with 18 percent, coming in third was Monica Segura-Schwartz with 16 percent, and fourth was Al Dahlgren with 16 percent.

Those four have all won seats on the school board.

Three other candidates, Andrea Preppernau, Hani Omar-Jacobson, and Omar Abdullahi Podi all came up short in their bid to win the election.