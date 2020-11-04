Rice Elects Scheel, Jorgenson Keller to City Council

RICE -- In the city of Rice the two candidates who have won seats to the city council are the incumbent Chris Scheel with 39 percent of the vote and Michelle Jorgenson Keller with 31 percent of the vote.

She narrowly beat out Adam Bourassa by 23 votes for a spot on the council.

Incumbent Emily Walters will also keep her seat on the council after winning a special election. She was running unopposed.

Mayor Brian Skroch, who also ran unopposed, will serve another term.