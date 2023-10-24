Sartell Has An Approved Solar Ordinance

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell has made a decision on its solar ordinance. The city council voted to approve the solar ordinance at Monday night's council meeting by a four-to-one vote.

Jill Smith was the only member to vote against approving the ordinance. Smith thought the council should send the ordinance back to the planning commission:

"I think that we have a big decision. I don't think based on what I'm hearing any one of us is opposed to solar in general. I just, I do think it would make sense since planning commission created the ordinance we're reviewing tonight, we've now obtained public feedback, it's a good time to circle back to planning commission."

Get our free mobile app

With the council's approval of the ordinance, Solar Energy Systems will remain to be a permitted use in all zoning districts, and Solar Gardens will be allowed in all zoning districts with an approved interim permit. The ordinance also changes from conditional to interim and goes into effect immediately.

LOOK: 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in America From fire rainbows to bioluminescent bays, America is home to some truly bizarre natural phenomena. See Stacker 's list of 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray