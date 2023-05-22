This Stearns County Park Added New Frisbee Golf Baskets For 2023 Season

If you are looking for different ways to enjoy the outdoors this year, you might want to head to this Stearns County park, where the county recently added new Frisbee Golf baskets, just in time for the 2023 season!

"New Baskets on the Disc Golf Course at Mississippi River County Park!

THANK YOU to the St. Cloud Disc Golf Club for donating $3,000 toward the 18 new Mach 7 Disc Golf Baskets. Twelve volunteers spent 18 hours installing the baskets.

Mississippi River County Park is at 41300 County Road 1, Rice, MN 56367. The 18-hole Disc Golf course begins by the picnic shelter"

According to a post from Stearns County Parks on social media last week, the new baskets were installed thanks to a significant donation from a local club.

I've played disc golf before, and I've enjoyed being out in nature. It's a great way to head out and see trees, and birds, get some sun, and more importantly, stay active.

If you've never played disc golf before, I've got more information for you, here, but the idea behind the sport is that it's played like golf where you count your throws to the basket, and you not only compete against others but like golf you compete against yourself.

Mississippi River County Park is located at 41300 County Road 1 in Rice, and there are plenty of amenities, which include the frisbee golf course, you can see a listing of what Mississippi River County Park has by going here.

