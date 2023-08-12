Rice Woman Hospitalized Following Crash on Highway 10

RICE (WJON News) -- A Rice woman was hurt in a crash Friday night.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and 105th Street Northwest between Rice and Watab.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck was going west on Highway 10 and an SUV was going west on 105th Street Northwest when the two collided in the intersection.

The driver of the SUV, 73-year-old Diane Volk, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the truck, 59-year-old Richard Lucius and 59-year-old Paula Lucius of St. Cloud, were not hurt.

