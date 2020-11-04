St. Cloud Area State Lawmakers All Win Re-Election

ST. CLOUD -- There were no changes in who represents the St. Cloud area in the Minnesota State Legislature with all of the incumbents winning re-election.

The closest race was in Senate District 14 where Republican Jerry Relph beat Democrat Aric Putnam 48 percent to 44 percent. Relph says he's got a long list of things he'd like to tackle in his second term.

COVID, education trying to hopefully get those kiddos back in school, law and order, work on the vulnerable population.

A third-party candidate, Jaden Partlow from the Legal Marijuana Now Party received eight percent of the vote despite not campaigning at all and having no contact with his own party bosses.

Jeff Howe won re-election to Senate District 13 75 percent to 25 percent.

Dan Wolgamott beat Paul Brandmire in House District 14B 53 percent to 47 percent.

Tama Theis beat Tami Calhoun in House District 14A 55 percent to 44 percent.

Tim O'Driscoll won House District 13B 68 percent to 32 percent of Benjamin Carollo.

Lisa Demuth won House District 13A 71 percent to 29 percent over Katy Westlund.

It looks as though Minnesota will continue to have a divided government with the Republicans holding on to a majority in the State Senate and Democrats holding on to their majority in the House.