SAUK RAPIDS -- Both incumbents in Sauk Rapids will continue to serve on the city council.

Nicholas Sauer and Dottie Seamans were both re-elected for another term. Sauer had 38 percent of the vote, while Seamans had 33 percent. Challenger David Rixe finished with 29 percent of the votes.

Sauk Rapids Mayor Kurt Hunstiger was running unopposed and received 99 percent of the vote.