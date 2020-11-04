Kleis Wins Re-Election, 3 Council Members Hold Their Seats

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's longest-serving mayor has won four more years on the job. Dave Kleis defeated challenger Steven Schiller 64 percent to 35 percent.

It is the first time Kleis has faced a challenger since his first mayoral race in 2005. He says he's surprised it took this long for someone else to run for the job.

I was very surprised I didn't in all the other elections, it's a city of close to 70,000 people.

There were four men who ran for St. Cloud Mayor this year, with the field being trimmed down to two in the primary back in August.

In the race for St. Cloud City Council the three incumbents have won re-election to their three at-large seats. Carol Lewis received 22 percent, Jeff Goerger 19 percent, and George Hontos 17 percent.

Nine people originally ran for city council with the field being trimmed to six in the primary, and the incumbents outlasting all of the challengers.

George Hontos, Jeff Goerger, Carol Lewis (Photo: Jim Maurice)