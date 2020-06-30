Mayor Candidate: Schiller Wants Government to be Transparent

ST. CLOUD -- Voting is open now for the August primary. St. Cloud residents are voting for mayor with four candidates in the race.

One of them is first-time candidate Steven Schiller. He says he was going to run for mayor four years ago but missed the filing window, so he says this is the year he decided to go for it.

One of his priorities is to give the city back to the people.

Because I think that the people need to have a voice as to how we run our city. We're just the catalysts, we're just the engineers that basically design things to implement with the city that are going to help the city residents.

He says it is important to him to bring people back to St. Cloud to live and he wants to do more to help the small businesses that are struggling since the start of COVID-19.

He says he's also running because he wants the local government to be more open and transparent.

Because what I've learned over time is that our government is not always transparent. I don't think that's a good thing. I think that when people don't understand what's going on they are skeptical as to what we do and how we're going to help them.

Schiller says, if he's elected, he'd like to form some community committees to get more feedback from residents.

Schiller is a native of St. Cloud and has lived here all but two years of his life. He was an urban affairs major at St. Cloud State University. He worked at ColdSpring Granite, and Insurance Agency, and currently has his own business with this wife.

Schiller spent 22 years in the military including serving in Iraq.

This week we are hearing from all four of the candidates running for St. Cloud mayor.

On August 11th the top two vote-getters will move on to the general election in November.